Pamela Silver is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pamela Silver
Overview
Pamela Silver is a Clinical Psychologist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Pamela Silver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palm-Taft Building1601 N Palm Ave Ste 110D, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pamela Silver?
I have been a patient of Dr. Silver for nearly eight years, and I am so lucky to have found her. She has changed my life for the better. In the time I’ve treated with her, I’ve learned coping skills, and how to manage my anxiety. I have learned how to be more patient. She has helped me through very difficult times, such as the death of my mother and episodes of postpartum depression. Dr. Silver not only listens without judgment but also empathizes. I’m not sure who I would be today, or how different my personality would have been, had I not found her. Truly, I cannot recommend her enough- and I have recommended her to friends. It has taken me too long to write a review for her, struggling with words adequate enough to convey her impact on my life and the gratitude I have for her, and I realized that words wouldn’t do justice to what she has done for me. I only hope that this review can give anyone trying to find a therapist the confidence to take that first step with Dr. Silver.
About Pamela Silver
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Hebrew
- 1639138878
Education & Certifications
- Miami Va Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Silver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pamela Silver works at
Pamela Silver speaks Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Pamela Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Silver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.