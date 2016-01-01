Dr. Pamela Smith, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Smith, ED.D
Dr. Pamela Smith, ED.D is a Counselor in Jasper, AL.
Dr. Smith works at
Counseling & Educational Services1611 Alabama Ave, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 388-1635
- American Behavioral
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Counseling
- English
- 1033348503
- University Of Alabama, Bs In Special Education
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.