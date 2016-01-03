See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Bastrop, TX
Dr. Pamela Solly, OD

Optometry
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Pamela Solly, OD

Dr. Pamela Solly, OD is an Optometrist in Bastrop, TX. 

Dr. Solly works at Bastrop Family Eye Care in Bastrop, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Solly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bastrop Family Eye Care
    747 Highway 71 W Ste A-550, Bastrop, TX 78602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 321-3042

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Blurred Vision
Contact Lens Exams
Eye Infections
Blurred Vision
Contact Lens Exams
Eye Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 03, 2016
    She never makes the visit feel rushed. I used to see her at Texan eye care and was upset when she left. I asked where she went and they said they couldn't tell me. I was thrilled to find her again in her own practice!!! I had seen her just a month before she left. I'm sure she knew she was leaving but she was such a class act she never even mentioned it. Best eye Dr ever. Even some of her old staff followed her a few years later from Texan eye care Didn't like the other doctors there
    Keefer Sloane in Bastrop Texas — Jan 03, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pamela Solly, OD
    About Dr. Pamela Solly, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346252319
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Solly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solly works at Bastrop Family Eye Care in Bastrop, TX. View the full address on Dr. Solly’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Solly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

