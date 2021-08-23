Pamela Velardi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Velardi, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Pamela Velardi, NP
Pamela Velardi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in La Mesa, CA.
Pamela Velardi works at
Pamela Velardi's Office Locations
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego, 4700 Spring St Ste 220, La Mesa, CA 91942, (619) 667-3380
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have met with her multiple times and she is very kind. She is professional and listens to you as you speak. She takes her time to get all your information and guides you to the help you need and she is willing to listen to all your questions (even if you personally think they may be silly). I highly recommend her.
About Pamela Velardi, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073710927
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Velardi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Velardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Pamela Velardi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Velardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Velardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Velardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.