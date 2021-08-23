See All Nurse Practitioners in La Mesa, CA
Pamela Velardi, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Pamela Velardi, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.3 (43)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Pamela Velardi, NP

Pamela Velardi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in La Mesa, CA. 

Pamela Velardi works at Psychiatric Centers At San Diego in La Mesa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Janice Baietto, NP
Janice Baietto, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Pamela Velardi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Centers At San Diego
    4700 Spring St Ste 220, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 667-3380
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (39)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Pamela Velardi?

    Aug 23, 2021
    I have met with her multiple times and she is very kind. She is professional and listens to you as you speak. She takes her time to get all your information and guides you to the help you need and she is willing to listen to all your questions (even if you personally think they may be silly). I highly recommend her.
    Kimberly Campbell — Aug 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Pamela Velardi, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Pamela Velardi, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Pamela Velardi to family and friends

    Pamela Velardi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Pamela Velardi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Pamela Velardi, NP.

    About Pamela Velardi, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073710927
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Velardi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Pamela Velardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Velardi works at Psychiatric Centers At San Diego in La Mesa, CA. View the full address on Pamela Velardi’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Pamela Velardi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Velardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Velardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Velardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Pamela Velardi, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.