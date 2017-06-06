Dr. Pamela Vrooman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vrooman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Vrooman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Vrooman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Vrooman works at
Locations
-
1
Pamela Ann Vrooman, Ph.D1811 S Baltimore Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74119 Directions (918) 527-7268
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vrooman?
Dr. Vrooman is an excellent excellent listener and offers sound, wise direction and suggestions for the issues that brought us to see her. She is trustworthy, compassionate and professional; I am very cautious and particular and would encourage anyone needing help with life issues to see Dr. Vrooman.
About Dr. Pamela Vrooman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548448608
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vrooman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vrooman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vrooman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vrooman works at
Dr. Vrooman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vrooman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vrooman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vrooman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.