Pamela Waitkus, MED

Counseling
4.4 (8)
Overview

Pamela Waitkus, MED is a Counselor in Colonial Heights, VA. 

Pamela Waitkus works at Waitkus & Associates PC in Colonial Heights, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Waitkus & Associates PC
    3606 Boulevard Ste B, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 (804) 526-9885

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 20, 2019
    My husband and I have been seeing her for many months. She eases my anxiety and talks me through life. She explains things so both him and I can understand and allows us to work better together. She's the best and I would highly recommend her.
    About Pamela Waitkus, MED

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164508420
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Waitkus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Waitkus works at Waitkus & Associates PC in Colonial Heights, VA. View the full address on Pamela Waitkus’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Pamela Waitkus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Waitkus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Waitkus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Waitkus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.