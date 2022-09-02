See All Family Doctors in Gig Harbor, WA
Pamela Walck, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Pamela Walck, ARNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Pamela Walck, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington.

Pamela Walck works at Optimal Wellness Integrative Family Medicine in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Jenna Berry, ARNP
Jenna Berry, ARNP
4.7 (3)
View Profile
Rachel Criddle, ARNP
Rachel Criddle, ARNP
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Eric Lauer, PA-C
Eric Lauer, PA-C
4.6 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anthony Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optimal Wellness Integrative Family Medicine
    3214 50th Street Ct Ste 204, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 851-1560

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Pamela Walck?

    Sep 02, 2022
    My appointments are always comfortable and anxiety free even though I am usually uncomfortable in any Drs office, I have a lot of stress connected to my medical care. I would travel any distance necessary to retain her as my Dr. I feel safe and cared for and feel like I get the best service possible along with a Dr that makes me feel at ease at all times.
    Heather Sharp — Sep 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Pamela Walck, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Pamela Walck, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Pamela Walck to family and friends

    Pamela Walck's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Pamela Walck

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Pamela Walck, ARNP.

    About Pamela Walck, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699961722
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Washington
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princess Alexandria Hosp
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Walck, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Walck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pamela Walck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Pamela Walck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Walck works at Optimal Wellness Integrative Family Medicine in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Pamela Walck’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Pamela Walck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Walck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Walck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Walck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Pamela Walck, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.