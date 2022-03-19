Pamela Whiteley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Whiteley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pamela Whiteley, PA-C
Overview
Pamela Whiteley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA.
Pamela Whiteley works at
Locations
-
1
www.dbchristian.com500 Old River Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-0434Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Health Net
- Heritage Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pamela Whiteley?
Pam has been wonderful to work with on my health journey. She is knowledgeable and always knows what medications I am on and what doctors I am seeing. I always feel like she has read up on my medical file before she sees me. She is friendly and listens and offers solutions. She is also compassionate and caring which is so important in a healthcare provider. I recommend her for a PCP.
About Pamela Whiteley, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962838540
Education & Certifications
- Central Baptist College, Bachelor Of Arts In Bible
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Whiteley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Whiteley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Whiteley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pamela Whiteley works at
5 patients have reviewed Pamela Whiteley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Whiteley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Whiteley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Whiteley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.