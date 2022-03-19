See All Physicians Assistants in Bakersfield, CA
Pamela Whiteley, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Pamela Whiteley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA. 

Pamela Whiteley works at David Bruce Christian MD in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    www.dbchristian.com
    500 Old River Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 664-0434
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • Health Net
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2022
    Pam has been wonderful to work with on my health journey. She is knowledgeable and always knows what medications I am on and what doctors I am seeing. I always feel like she has read up on my medical file before she sees me. She is friendly and listens and offers solutions. She is also compassionate and caring which is so important in a healthcare provider. I recommend her for a PCP.
    Jessica — Mar 19, 2022
    About Pamela Whiteley, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1962838540
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Central Baptist College, Bachelor Of Arts In Bible
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Whiteley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Whiteley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pamela Whiteley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Pamela Whiteley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Whiteley works at David Bruce Christian MD in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Pamela Whiteley’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Pamela Whiteley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Whiteley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Whiteley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Whiteley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

