Paola Mallozzi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paola Mallozzi, LMFT
Overview
Paola Mallozzi, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stamford, CT.
Locations
Stamford Health Medical Group Inc32 Strawberry Hill Ct, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 356-0738
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Paola Mallozzi, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1548319262
Frequently Asked Questions
Paola Mallozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Paola Mallozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paola Mallozzi.
