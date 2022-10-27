Dr. Amirhoushmand accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pardis Amirhoushmand, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pardis Amirhoushmand, PHD is a Psychologist in Ontario, CA.
Dr. Amirhoushmand works at
Locations
Bilingual Family Counseling Service Inc317 W F St, Ontario, CA 91762 Directions (714) 325-5621
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an extremely ruff go to the appointment my toddler melted down , acted horrible . To be honest I was overwhelmed by having to even process what to expect. They did everything they could to make it possible for me to fill out forms , do the intake and evaluations process. But most of all Dr A looked me in the eyes and reassured me it’s ok . And continued kindness and patience through out the process. As a parent you arnt going to have an evaluation if you’re not having concerns so to have kindness and compassion is beyond priceless. Especially during such an emotional and hard situation to process as a parent. I’m beyond grateful and give the highest regards to Dr A and her staff.
About Dr. Pardis Amirhoushmand, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Persian
- 1003946179
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amirhoushmand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amirhoushmand speaks Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Amirhoushmand. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amirhoushmand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amirhoushmand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amirhoushmand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.