Parinaz Ghahramani, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Parinaz Ghahramani, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Solana Beach, CA. 

Parinaz Ghahramani works at FITKNOWTHERAPY in Solana Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Fitknowtherapy
    143 S Cedros Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075 (760) 519-0972

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Emotional Stress
Family Counseling
Family Psychotherapy
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Grief
Grief Therapy
Group Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
Marital and Family Psychotherapy
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Marriage Break-Up
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Pediatric Counseling
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Relaxation Therapy
Separation Anxiety
Stress
Stress Management
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Parinaz Ghahramani, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afghani, Persian and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285001735
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Parinaz Ghahramani, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Parinaz Ghahramani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Parinaz Ghahramani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Parinaz Ghahramani works at FITKNOWTHERAPY in Solana Beach, CA. View the full address on Parinaz Ghahramani’s profile.

    Parinaz Ghahramani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Parinaz Ghahramani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Parinaz Ghahramani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Parinaz Ghahramani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

