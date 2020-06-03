Dr. Dudley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parisa Dudley, OD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Parisa Dudley, OD is an Optometrist in Bessemer, AL.
Dr. Dudley's Office Locations
Uab Callahan Eye Hospital Clinic - Medical West985 9th Ave SW Ste 310, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 325-8620
Hoover Specialty Care501 Emery Dr W, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 325-8620
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was recently treated by Dr. Dudley at the Callahan Eye Clinic in Bessemer. she did an excellent evaluation on my eyes. The staff and Dr. Dudley were very professional and super efficient. I would rate her and staff 5 star plus.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1063505097
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dudley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dudley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dudley works at
Dr. Dudley speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudley.
