See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Saint Peters, MO
Dr. Parker Berg, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Parker Berg, OD

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Parker Berg, OD

Dr. Parker Berg, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Peters, MO. 

Dr. Berg works at Ophthalmology Consultants in Saint Peters, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sonia Salas, OD
Dr. Sonia Salas, OD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Kathleen Boland, OD
Dr. Kathleen Boland, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sarah Hubbard, OD
Dr. Sarah Hubbard, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Berg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmology Consultants
    6157 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 926-3647
  2. 2
    Clarkson Eyecare
    17249 CHESTERFIELD AIRPORT RD, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 787-7000
  3. 3
    Clarkson Eyecare
    390 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 279-2020
  4. 4
    Clarkson Eyecare
    1729 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 733-0090
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Berg?

    Nov 03, 2020
    Our former doctor retired and Dr. Berg is our new doctor. I was so pleased with everything about him. He was professional, kind, and was clear in all details pertaining to the exam. Will Recommend him to friends and family!
    Kim L. — Nov 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Parker Berg, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Parker Berg, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Berg to family and friends

    Dr. Berg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Berg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Parker Berg, OD.

    About Dr. Parker Berg, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477968329
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Parker Berg, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.