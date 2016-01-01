See All Nurse Practitioners in Carmichael, CA
Parminder Chatha, NP

Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Parminder Chatha, NP

Parminder Chatha, NP is a Cardiology Nurse Practitioner in Carmichael, CA. 

Parminder Chatha works at Carmichael in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Parminder Chatha's Office Locations

    Carmichael
    6620 Coyle Ave Ste 128, Carmichael, CA 95608

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    About Parminder Chatha, NP

    Specialties
    • Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1467915595
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • SAN JOAQUIN DELTA COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

