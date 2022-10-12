Pascale Kidane, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pascale Kidane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pascale Kidane, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Pascale Kidane, APRN
Pascale Kidane, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Pascale Kidane works at
Pascale Kidane's Office Locations
Virtual Psychiatric Care1900 N Bayshore Dr Ste 1A, Miami, FL 33132 Directions (888) 947-3888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I love this service. Grateful to have found Dr. Kidane. I am caregiver for my sister with psychoaffective disorder. I came to VSEE site due to our long term psychiatrist having his own personal illness, no longer able to treat. Found it difficult to find a replacement thus Dr. Kidane. We have had 3 very enlightening appointments. She picked up very quickly where our doctor left off. Was able to diagnosis same and maintain working regime with same and some increase in dosages. She filled prescriptions promptly and sent to pharmacy while we were on telehealth appointment. She's very smart and personable. I'm able to communicate on Chat as needed. I receive a response in short order. So happy to have found her. We will continue our treatment with her. Thank you, Dr. Kidane.
About Pascale Kidane, APRN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649695560
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Alabama School Of Nursing Nurse Practitioner
- Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Fl (Bsn Degree)
Pascale Kidane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Pascale Kidane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Pascale Kidane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pascale Kidane.
