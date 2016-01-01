Patience Jordan accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patience Jordan, FNP
Overview of Patience Jordan, FNP
Patience Jordan, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Patience Jordan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Patience Jordan's Office Locations
-
1
Lafayette Unvsty Hsp/Clnc2390 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 261-6100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patience Jordan?
About Patience Jordan, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437639242
Frequently Asked Questions
Patience Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patience Jordan works at
Patience Jordan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patience Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patience Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patience Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.