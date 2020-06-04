Dr. Nation accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patricia Nation, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Nation, PHD is a Psychologist in Bryan, TX.
Dr. Nation works at
Locations
Patricia Nation Phd4343 Carter Creek Pkwy Ste 120, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 260-6919
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nation is an exceptional doctor. She goes above and beyond what is required of her. My family and I owe her much thanks.
About Dr. Patricia Nation, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1992870141
Dr. Nation has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nation works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nation. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nation.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nation, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nation appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.