Patrice Nelson-Bachmann, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Patrice Nelson-Bachmann, CRNP

Patrice Nelson-Bachmann, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Patrice Nelson-Bachmann works at Jefferson Family Medicine Juniata in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Patrice Nelson-Bachmann's Office Locations

    Juniata Family Medical
    1139 E Luzerne St, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Patrice Nelson-Bachmann, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1992715643
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

