Patricia Arnold accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Arnold, LPC
Patricia Arnold, LPC is a Counselor in Mesquite, TX.
Live Life for Realllc18601 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 480, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 303-0813
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going to her off and on since I was for the last 10 years. She has been nothing short from amazing for me and my family. I am now having my son see her as well. I will always recommend her to anyone needing a counselor.
- Counseling
- English
- 1710210901
4 patients have reviewed Patricia Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Arnold.
