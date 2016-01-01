See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Patricia Bailey, OD

Optometry
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Patricia Bailey, OD

Dr. Patricia Bailey, OD is an Optometrist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.

Dr. Bailey works at Gainesville Office in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Live Oak, FL and Lake City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bailey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gainesville Office
    2900 SW 42nd St, Gainesville, FL 32608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 225-4435
  2. 2
    Live Oak Office
    6868 US Highway 129, Live Oak, FL 32060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 330-2498
  3. 3
    Optical Outlets
    2469 W US Highway 90 Ste A-27, Lake City, FL 32055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 515-8647
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Patricia Bailey, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942351218
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nova Southeastern University, College Of Optometry
    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • Wartburg College, Waverly, IA
    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
