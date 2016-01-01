Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis, ARNP
Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis, ARNP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL.
Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis works at
Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis' Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Senior Health at Winter Park Dundee1933 Dundee Dr # 204, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis, ARNP
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1295089019
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.