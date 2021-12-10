See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Patricia Castro, AGACNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Patricia Castro, AGACNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Patricia Castro, AGACNP

Patricia Castro, AGACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Patricia Castro works at Texas Gynecology and Laser Surgery Center in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Winnie Wang, FNP
Winnie Wang, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Cecilia Elias, FNP
Cecilia Elias, FNP
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Patricia Castro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Urogynecology & Laser Surgery Center - A Providence Medical Partners Practice
    4501 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 533-5600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Patricia Castro?

    Dec 10, 2021
    Yes, I would recommend Patricia Castro. I had a very pleasant visit.
    Christine M Guerra — Dec 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Patricia Castro, AGACNP
    How would you rate your experience with Patricia Castro, AGACNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Patricia Castro to family and friends

    Patricia Castro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Patricia Castro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Patricia Castro, AGACNP.

    About Patricia Castro, AGACNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477175297
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Castro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Patricia Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Castro works at Texas Gynecology and Laser Surgery Center in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Patricia Castro’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Patricia Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Castro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Patricia Castro, AGACNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.