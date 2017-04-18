Dr. Christiana accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patricia Christiana, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Christiana, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Vernon, CT.
Locations
Jeffrey A. Burns D.m.d.933 Hartford Tpke, Vernon, CT 06066 Directions (860) 872-7696
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a client of Dr Christiana for several years. She has been my rock. She diagnosed me appropriately when so many others just wanted to load me up with medicines and push me aside. Dr Christiana listens and offers great advice and is always available.. I am very fortunate to have found her, she literally saved my life and had helped me become a confident woman
About Dr. Patricia Christiana, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Christiana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
