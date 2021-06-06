Dr. Couvillion accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patricia Couvillion, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Couvillion, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Carmel, IN.
Dr. Couvillion works at
Locations
Professional Psychological Services10293 N Meridian St Ste 375, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 581-2288
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, I would highly recommend "Dr. Pat" to anyone. She is very insightful. She frequently re-states "my story" into a meaningful psychological framework that a lay person can easily understand. She is also very kind and very supportive of the person that I am.
About Dr. Patricia Couvillion, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1154338341
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couvillion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Couvillion works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Couvillion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couvillion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couvillion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couvillion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.