Patricia De Pol accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia De Pol, LFMT
Overview
Patricia De Pol, LFMT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Livingston, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 570 W Mount Pleasant Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 740-1262
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Tricia has been an incredible support to me in the last few years. I have struggled with years with depression and eating disorders which she specializes in and she has been kind, direct and makes time for me around my busy schedule. She truly takes the time to get to know you, she truly listens and I feel very lucky to have found her.
About Patricia De Pol, LFMT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1225195894
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia De Pol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Patricia De Pol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia De Pol.
