Dr. Dempsey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patricia Dempsey, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Dempsey, PHD is a Counselor in Tacoma, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4301 S Pine St Ste 30-1, Tacoma, WA 98409 Directions (253) 691-5678
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dempsey?
Honest, straight forward therapist. If you want someone to tell you what you want to hear then find another therapist. Most of the none PhD therapists I have found before didn't give me more than what I could read in a self help book. I have grown tremendously through my sessions with Dr. Dempsey. She is real and down to earth. I didn't have much paperwork as I am a self pay. I decided to stay in marriage and I'm glad I did. Dr. Dempsey helped me put things in perspective, grow as a person and maintain my relationships.
About Dr. Patricia Dempsey, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1326140856
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dempsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.