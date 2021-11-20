Patricia Demyan accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Demyan, MSW
Overview
Patricia Demyan, MSW is a Counselor in Syracuse, NY.
Locations
- 1 2100 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 475-6337
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Patricia Demyan has been welcoming, patient and kind. Due to my own error in scheduling an appointment, I emailed and called as soon as I realized my inability to make it that day. She appreciated my ample notice and we rescheduled. The office environment is calming and welcoming. Her professional support has already helped make a difference and I look forward to each appointment.
About Patricia Demyan, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1134232614
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Demyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Patricia Demyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Demyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Demyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Demyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.