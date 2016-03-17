Dr. Dickinson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patricia Dickinson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Dickinson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Havelock, NC.
Dr. Dickinson works at
Locations
Dickinson Psychological Services PA318a E Main St, Havelock, NC 28532 Directions (252) 447-7764
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I needed her help, and she was exactly what I needed. Outstanding work ethic, and very perceptive. I would recommend her highly.
About Dr. Patricia Dickinson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1962496190
Dr. Dickinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.