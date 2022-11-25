Patricia Evans has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Evans, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Patricia Evans, CNM
Patricia Evans, CNM is a Midwife in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Midwifery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from San Jose State University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Patricia Evans' Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group18035 Brookhurst St Ste 2100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pat asked lots of questions and listen to my concerns.
About Patricia Evans, CNM
- Midwifery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1760488126
Education & Certifications
- San Jose State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Evans accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
54 patients have reviewed Patricia Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Evans.
