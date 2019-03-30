Dr. Patricia Falcon, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falcon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Falcon, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Patricia Falcon, PSY.D is a Health Psychologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Health Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Falcon works at
Locations
-
1
Courtney Schuneman, Psy.D. PLLC7624 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 303-4209
-
2
Patricia Falcon, PsyD1955 W Grant Rd Ste 125, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 303-4209
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Falcon?
Wonderful experience having Dr Falcon as my doctor at a critical junction in my life
About Dr. Patricia Falcon, PSY.D
- Health Psychology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1710970959
Education & Certifications
- Southern Arizona Mental Health Corporation
- Southwest Psychology Consortium
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN COLORADO
- FORT HAYS STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falcon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falcon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falcon works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Falcon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falcon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falcon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falcon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.