Patricia Ferlitsch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Ferlitsch, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Patricia Ferlitsch, PMHNP-BC
Patricia Ferlitsch, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Des Moines, IA.
Patricia Ferlitsch works at
Patricia Ferlitsch's Office Locations
Broadlawns Medical Center1801 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 282-5695Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The provider listened to my concerns, provided an evaluation and discussed a treatment plan with me. There was also a nurse practitioner student observing so I was also able to hear the provider competently explaining the process and teaching. It was recommended that I get an EKG before beginning medication and I appreciated the extra concern paid to ensure that the appropriate medication wouldn't have adverse affects on other parts of my body. Once a prescription was called in, both my provider and another provider in the office went above and beyond to make sure that the prescribed medication was economically a good fit for me and promptly provided prior authorizations to my insurance to get my claim processed within the same day. Overall I had an excellent experience.
About Patricia Ferlitsch, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093287930
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Ferlitsch accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Ferlitsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Ferlitsch works at
5 patients have reviewed Patricia Ferlitsch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Ferlitsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Ferlitsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Ferlitsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.