Patricia Ferraro, APRN
Offers telehealth
Patricia Ferraro, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT.
Kalman L. Watsky330 Orchard St Ste 103, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 789-4045
She was very helpful, kind and knowledgable.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306862495
Patricia Ferraro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Ferraro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Patricia Ferraro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Ferraro.
