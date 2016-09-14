See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Patricia Finnegan, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Patricia Finnegan, NP

Patricia Finnegan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Patricia Finnegan works at Multidisciplinary Prostate Cancer Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Patricia Finnegan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 (212) 305-3410
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    How was your appointment with Patricia Finnegan?

    Sep 14, 2016
    I would recommend Patricia Finnegan because she is efficient, she talks to you while she is doing the her job and it makes the whole experience of a pap smear go better. She is kind and she listens. I have never had an urgent appt and the wait time is fast, I am just a slow writer so it takes longer as I have to fill out paperwork because I only go yearly. I am in and out of my appt and to me that is awesome. All her staff members are friendly and they are doing their job when I come.
    Kara Emmons in Suffern, NY — Sep 14, 2016
    About Patricia Finnegan, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821202334
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Finnegan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Finnegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patricia Finnegan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Patricia Finnegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Finnegan works at Multidisciplinary Prostate Cancer Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Patricia Finnegan’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Patricia Finnegan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Finnegan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Finnegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Finnegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

