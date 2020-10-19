See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Carlsbad, CA
Patricia Gaffney, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Patricia Gaffney, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.6 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Patricia Gaffney, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Carlsbad, CA. 

Patricia Gaffney works at Counseling Corps A Professional Marriage and Family Therapy Corporati in Carlsbad, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Counseling Corps A Professional Marriage and Family Therapy Corporati
    6994 El Camino Real Ste 205C, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 402-0443
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Patricia Gaffney?

    Oct 19, 2020
    Patsy is a fantastic practitioner. She's a wonderful balance of empathetic and direct. She has helped me heal from an abusive relationship and find my strength again.
    — Oct 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Patricia Gaffney, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Patricia Gaffney, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Patricia Gaffney to family and friends

    Patricia Gaffney's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Patricia Gaffney

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Patricia Gaffney, MFT.

    About Patricia Gaffney, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144343039
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Gaffney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Gaffney works at Counseling Corps A Professional Marriage and Family Therapy Corporati in Carlsbad, CA. View the full address on Patricia Gaffney’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Patricia Gaffney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Gaffney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Gaffney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Gaffney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Patricia Gaffney, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.