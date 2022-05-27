See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Patricia Ganja, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Patricia Ganja, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Patricia Ganja works at PriMMed in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primmed
    5741 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 798-0111
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Patricia Ganja, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457605289
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Ganja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Patricia Ganja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Patricia Ganja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Ganja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Ganja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Ganja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

