Patricia Ganja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Ganja, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Patricia Ganja, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Patricia Ganja works at
Primmed5741 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 798-0111
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I absolutely love Patricia. She truly cares about her patients, she is very compassionate and listens to you without judgement or making you feel less than for seeing a pain specialist, because a lot of them make you feel terrible about seeing them. She truly cares about helping you, not masking your pain. Truly a blessing to have her as my doctor. She listened to me about everything I told her, the first doctor that ever did, because of my age nobody took my complaints seriously and she was the first one who did only to find that I had severe narrowing/bone degeneration. Sometimes just because someone is young don’t mean they aren’t having health issues, she understands that, she listened and has been more than a great doctor. Her compassion and bedside manner mean so much. She is very knowledgeable in her line of work.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1457605289
Patricia Ganja accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Ganja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Patricia Ganja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Ganja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Ganja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Ganja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.