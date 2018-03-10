See All Nurse Practitioners in Norwalk, CT
Patricia Garton, APRN-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Patricia Garton, APRN-BC

Patricia Garton, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Norwalk, CT. 

Patricia Garton works at CIRCLE CARE Center in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Patricia Garton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Circle Care Center Pharmacy
    618 West Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 852-9525

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Asthma
Chlamydia Infections
Allergies
Asthma
Chlamydia Infections

Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2018
    Trish is a no-nonsense nurse practitioner, who does an excellent job of walking the tightrope between, great bedside manner and being considerate of the patient's time. This goes for the patients in the waiting area as well. I have never once had to wait a second beyond my scheduled appointment. Skilled, professional, and courteous... I was happy with the results and that I found exactly what I was looking for in Patricia Garton. I highly recommend her.
    Westport — Mar 10, 2018
    About Patricia Garton, APRN-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750400396
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Garton, APRN-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Garton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patricia Garton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Patricia Garton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Garton works at CIRCLE CARE Center in Norwalk, CT. View the full address on Patricia Garton’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Patricia Garton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Garton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Garton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Garton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

