Dr. Patricia Gelner, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Gelner, OD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Gelner, OD
Dr. Patricia Gelner, OD is an Optometrist in Chesterfield, MO.
Dr. Gelner works at
Dr. Gelner's Office Locations
-
1
Gelner Optometry PC14386 Woodlake Dr, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-2626
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gelner?
I THINK DR. GELNER IS WONDERFUL AND SHE IS VERY CARING. I WAS HAVING A PROBLEM WITH MY EYES AND CALLED HER OFFICE HER STAFF GOT IN TOUCH WITH HER RIGHT AWAY AND SHE RETURNED MY CALL WHEN SHE WAS OUT OF TOWN. SHE IS SO PERSONABLE AND ANSWER ALL OF MY QUESTIONS WITHOUT RUSHING. I LOVE THE STAFF AS WELL
About Dr. Patricia Gelner, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1396794053
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelner accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelner works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.