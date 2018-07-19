Patricia Geraghty, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Geraghty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Geraghty, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California San Francisco School Of Nursing.
Each Woman's Health110 La Casa Via Ste 205, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 257-3079Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Cannot reccomend her enough! She has changed my life for the better. I have been struggling terribly for 4 years with Menopausal Depression and gone from Dr to Dr resulting in no relief. In one visit Patty had me on a road to recovery. With the proper use of hormones she prescribed I can say 3 months later I have been able to cut back on my antideppresants and anxiety medications. I finally feel more like myself and I owe it all to Patty and Dr. Rebecca Parish at Comprehensive Wellness.
About Patricia Geraghty, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316067952
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco School Of Nursing
- University Of California Davis
Patricia Geraghty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Geraghty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Geraghty speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Patricia Geraghty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Geraghty.
