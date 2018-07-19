See All Nurse Practitioners in Walnut Creek, CA
Patricia Geraghty, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Patricia Geraghty, NP

Patricia Geraghty, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California San Francisco School Of Nursing.

Patricia Geraghty works at Each Woman's Health in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Patricia Geraghty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Each Woman's Health
    110 La Casa Via Ste 205, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 257-3079
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Vulvar Pain
Birth Control
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Vulvar Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Vulvar Pain Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 19, 2018
    Cannot reccomend her enough! She has changed my life for the better. I have been struggling terribly for 4 years with Menopausal Depression and gone from Dr to Dr resulting in no relief. In one visit Patty had me on a road to recovery. With the proper use of hormones she prescribed I can say 3 months later I have been able to cut back on my antideppresants and anxiety medications. I finally feel more like myself and I owe it all to Patty and Dr. Rebecca Parish at Comprehensive Wellness.
    Abby Howard in Walnut Creek, CA — Jul 19, 2018
    About Patricia Geraghty, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316067952
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California San Francisco School Of Nursing
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California Davis
