Overview

Dr. Patricia Gershefski, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from The Catholic University Of America/Clinical Psychology Doctoral Program.

Dr. Gershefski works at Patricia Gershefski, Ph.D. Washington, DC in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patricia Gershefski, Ph.D. Washington, DC
    5028 Wisconsin Ave NW Ste 303, Washington, DC 20016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 686-2200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attachment Disorders Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Disorders Related to Physical and Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fear of Death Chevron Icon
Fear of Sexual Feelings and Activity Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Homosexual Issues Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Organic Mood Syndrome Chevron Icon
Organic Personality Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Palliative Care Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Physical Disability Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Therapy Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Trauma and Critical Care  Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Patricia Gershefski, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1699229781
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Assistant Clinical Professor Of Clinical Psychology At George Washington University Professional School Of Psychology
Fellowship
Residency
  • Clinical Private Practice
Residency
Internship
  • Chestnut Lodge Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • The Catholic University Of America/Clinical Psychology Doctoral Program
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Dartmouth College
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patricia Gershefski, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gershefski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gershefski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gershefski works at Patricia Gershefski, Ph.D. Washington, DC in Washington, DC. View the full address on Dr. Gershefski’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershefski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershefski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gershefski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gershefski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

