Patricia Gibson, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Patricia Gibson, FNP-BC

Patricia Gibson, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Ringgold, GA. 

Patricia Gibson works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold in Ringgold, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Patricia Gibson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
    4700 Battlefield Pkwy Ste 200, Ringgold, GA 30736 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Patricia Gibson, FNP-BC

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1619299088
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Patricia Gibson, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Patricia Gibson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Patricia Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Patricia Gibson works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold in Ringgold, GA. View the full address on Patricia Gibson’s profile.

Patricia Gibson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Gibson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

