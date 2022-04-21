Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patricia Griffin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Griffin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Goshen, NY.
Dr. Griffin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Patricia R. Griffin Phd11 Webster Ave, Goshen, NY 10924 Directions (855) 330-7070
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffin?
Excellent. She works with my son who has severe depression and PTS while battling chronic Lymes. She has been instrumental in getting him to understand what he can do when he is feeling depressed. She has made herself available and communicates with me. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Patricia Griffin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1770738890
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.