Dr. Patricia Gross, PHD
Dr. Patricia Gross, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Encino, CA. They completed their fellowship with Neuropsychiatric Inst and Hosp UCLA
Clinical Neuropsychology Practice16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 500, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (805) 334-5576
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1245240183
- Neuropsychiatric Inst and Hosp UCLA
- Northridge Va Medical Center
- University of California Irvine
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.