Dr. Patricia Gross, PHD

Clinical Neuropsychology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Patricia Gross, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Encino, CA. They completed their fellowship with Neuropsychiatric Inst and Hosp UCLA

Dr. Gross works at Clinical Neuropsychology Practice in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Neuropsychology Practice
    16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 500, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 334-5576

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acquired Brain Injuries
Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset
Acquired Brain Injuries
Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Anoxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoxia
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Patricia Gross, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245240183
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Neuropsychiatric Inst and Hosp UCLA
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Northridge Va Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Irvine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Gross, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gross works at Clinical Neuropsychology Practice in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gross’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

