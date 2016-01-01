Dr. Harrison-Monroe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patricia Harrison-Monroe, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Harrison-Monroe, PHD is a Psychologist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Harrison-Monroe works at
Locations
Banner - University Medical Center South Campus LLC2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 294-4471
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patricia Harrison-Monroe, PHD
- Psychology
- English, German
- 1437123148
Dr. Harrison-Monroe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison-Monroe works at
Dr. Harrison-Monroe speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison-Monroe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison-Monroe.
