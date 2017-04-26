Dr. Patricia Henel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Henel, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Henel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Glens Falls, NY.
Dr. Henel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sanford Manor Psychology PC260 Sanford St, Glens Falls, NY 12801 Directions (518) 792-0208
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henel?
Dr Henel provides a sensitive, caring approach, individualized counseling and ad is aids developing positive coping skills. She assists in expressing feelings on individual and family situations. She is excellent in supportive care during crisis.
About Dr. Patricia Henel, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1588722862
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henel works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Henel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.