Patricia Jeanty, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Patricia Jeanty, NPC

Patricia Jeanty, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Patricia Jeanty works at Clinicians Family Health Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Patricia Jeanty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Patricia Jeanty
    9933 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 449-1927
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Birth Control
    About Patricia Jeanty, NPC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1548552599
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Jeanty, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Jeanty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patricia Jeanty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Jeanty works at Clinicians Family Health Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Patricia Jeanty’s profile.

    Patricia Jeanty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Jeanty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Jeanty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Jeanty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

