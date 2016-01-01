Patricia Kodysh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Kodysh, NP
Overview of Patricia Kodysh, NP
Patricia Kodysh, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Patricia Kodysh's Office Locations
- 1 5717 Pacific Center Blvd Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 859-1188
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Kodysh?
About Patricia Kodysh, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710172135
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Kodysh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Patricia Kodysh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Kodysh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Kodysh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Kodysh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.