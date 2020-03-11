Patricia Lamb, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Lamb, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Patricia Lamb, APRN
Patricia Lamb, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Missoula, MT.
Patricia Lamb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Patricia Lamb's Office Locations
-
1
Missoula Healthy Minds715 Kensington Ave Ste 19, Missoula, MT 59801 Directions (406) 926-1109Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Lamb?
I have had the opportunity to work with Trish in the past and found her to be an informative supervisor, with a realistic approach to those who work in the mental health care field. Trish has great boundaries and extensive knowledge about prescribing medications for clients. She puts you in charge of driving your mental health care needs but will also lead you to an honest discovery of mental illness and how to better serve your symptoms.
About Patricia Lamb, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003016346
Education & Certifications
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Lamb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Lamb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Lamb works at
7 patients have reviewed Patricia Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Lamb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.