Patricia Leal, WHCNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Leal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Leal, WHCNP
Overview of Patricia Leal, WHCNP
Patricia Leal, WHCNP is a Gynecology Specialist in Laredo, TX.
Patricia Leal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Patricia Leal's Office Locations
-
1
Laredo Physicians Group - OB/GYN10710 McPherson Rd Ste 304, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 489-5050
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Leal?
Outstanding provider. Knowledable, empathetic, approachable and objective. Hella funny lady with a brilliant mind. Thinks outside the box but is logical and linear. Will definitely see her again.
About Patricia Leal, WHCNP
- Gynecology
- English
- 1689671646
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Leal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Leal accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Leal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Leal works at
3 patients have reviewed Patricia Leal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Leal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Leal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Leal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.