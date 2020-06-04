Dr. Patricia Lees, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Lees, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patricia Lees, PHD is a Psychologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences.
Psychological Services105 Forest Ct, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 558-8669
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lees?
Very good. I felt very comfortable speaking to her.
- Psychology
- English
- 1376653493
- University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences
- Duke University
Dr. Lees accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lees works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lees. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
