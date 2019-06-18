Patricia Luzquinos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Luzquinos, PA-C
Overview
Patricia Luzquinos, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Plantation, FL.
Locations
- 1 350 N Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 475-4000
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Patricia is very knowledgeable!! As a patient I feel it is very important to feel comfortable communicating any concerns your have with your doctor! Patricia is willing to listen to your concerns and is ready to give feedback and advice to support your needs. I would totally recommend her to anyone looking for a primary care!!
About Patricia Luzquinos, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1861820482
