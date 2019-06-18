See All Physicians Assistants in Plantation, FL
Patricia Luzquinos, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (5)
Overview

Patricia Luzquinos, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Plantation, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    350 N Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 475-4000
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Jun 18, 2019
    Patricia is very knowledgeable!! As a patient I feel it is very important to feel comfortable communicating any concerns your have with your doctor! Patricia is willing to listen to your concerns and is ready to give feedback and advice to support your needs. I would totally recommend her to anyone looking for a primary care!!
    — Jun 18, 2019
    About Patricia Luzquinos, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861820482
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Luzquinos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Patricia Luzquinos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Luzquinos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Luzquinos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Luzquinos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

